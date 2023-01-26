Deborah Seyram Adabalah, the lady who went viral two days ago for suing the CFO of First Atlantic Bank CFO has opened up that she’s ready to date again but this time, with specific conditions
Speaking in a self-made video, Deborah revealed that she’s sick and tired of being in a relationship with a man who offers only sex in the relationship because such affairs are boring.
As stated by Debby, men should do better aside from offering only sex and money in relationships because there must be some intellectual discourse during the affair for enlightenment.
She lamented over the fact that all her previous affairs have been money and sex with nothing about intellectualism and she’s very tired of such affairs.
She advised her fellow women to learn from her and go in for men who offer money, good sex and wisdom.
Watch the video below to know more…
Below are some reactions from Ghanain who have come across the video;
First Atlantic Bank CFO finally speaks
First Atlantic Bank CFO, Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimakl has finally broken silence over his ex-side chick’s claims that he sexually harassed and abused her during her NSS days at the prestigious bank.
The fire on the mountain got lit when a lady by the name of Deborah Seyram Adablah sued the Chief Finacial Officer of the prestige bank for failing to fulfil his promises to her when they were dating.
Apparently, Deborah was Mr Nimako’s side chick during her NSS days at First Atlantic Bank (Accra Branch).
According to her, the top hierarchy of the bank knew about her amorous relationship with the CFO of First Atlantic Bank but did nothing to stop it. READ MORE HERE