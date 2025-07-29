type here...
I need Daddy Lumba’s mortuary keys- Abusuapanyin

By Mzta Churchill
Daddy Lumba Odo Broni Akosua Serwaa

The Abusuapanyin and the extended family of veteran Ghanaian musician, Daddy Lumba have spoken for the first time following his death.

Speaking with Akosua of Gh Page, the Abusuapanyin of the late musician questioned the whereabouts of Daddy Lumba’s mortuary keys.

He noted that he would only believe that his nephew is no longer alive if he sees the mortuary keys, and in the long run, sees the body of the late musician lying lifelessly.

According to the Abusuapanin, he has asked some of the family members to go to Accra and make some enquiries about the death of their family member.

READ ALSO: I am disappointed in Daddy Lumba’s family for setting a day that clashes with my movie premiere- Lilwin

The Abusuapanin stated that he is still waiting for the people he sent for confirmation that Daddy Lumba is dead, and after that, he would let Ghanaians know what is next.

He added that, following the confirmation, he could now formally inform Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu, the first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama, and other dignitaries that Daddy Lumba had bought the farm.

