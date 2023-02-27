- Advertisement -

A pretty Ghanaian woman who’s struggling to get a male suitor abroad has taken to the internet to try her luck.

Unlike in Africa, it’s very difficult to find a lover in the western world because everyone is busy and minding his or her own business.

A young Ghanaian lady living in the USA has urged single men in Ghana to contact her if they are serious about entering into a strong romantic affair with her.

In a trending TikTok video, the young lady identified on the social media app as @officialcleanheart52 said she was serious about starting a relationship but wanted a man living in Ghana.



The pretty lady added that she would help that lucky man move permanently to the USA but expected him to be purposeful in life and loving as well.



She asked suitors to reach out to her on social media, so they could interact, know themselves better and possibly begin the affair.

The video, which was captioned “Serious searching for Husband…” has sparked a lot of reactions from netizens.

Some social media users have advised single men not to dare enter her DM for further enquires because she’ll treat the lucky guy like her house boy when she finally relocates him abroad.

Watch the video below to know more…

@officialcleanheart52 Serious searching for Husband no joke,No insult!!!!! Don’t try to insult if not you will get it blue black from me ??waiting for your messages [email protected] PAGE ?? @UTV Ghana @Kwadwo Sheldon Tv @Alleged news 233 ? original sound – Clean Heart???

