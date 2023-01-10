- Advertisement -

Ghana’s tallest man, Samed Awuche, has said he would need surgery to survive.

According to him, his doctors have advised him to undergo surgery to prevent him from further growing vertically.

Sharing his inconveniences in an interview with Citi News, Samed Awuche, 29, said his height has almost rendered him impoverished as his health continues to fail him.

He also added that his clothes have gotten smaller, his bed is no longer long enough to ensure sound sleep, and his deteriorating health condition keeps getting worse.

Awuche did not only speak about the record he has set as the tallest man but also focused on the inconveniences it has come with and thus asked Ghanaians to intervene.

A report by citinewsroom.com reads:

Aside from clothing, Awuche does not have a befitting bed.

“His double-sized mattress and a student mattress have been combined to give him relative comfort, even though, he has to sleep in a diagonal way.”

“From afar, he looks tall and like a giant, but a closer view of him reveals Awuche is physically unfit.”

“He is battling chronic wounds with a bandage tied to his left leg. There is also a visible wound on the right leg plus other health conditions.”

I need help for surgery because the doctors said the growth is in my head, so I need surgery to stop it.”

The tallest man in Kenya has disagreed with recent records announcing a Ghanaian man as the world’s tallest man.

He has taken to social media to dispute the record by posting a picture of himself and claiming that he is taller than the Ghanaian man.

Negewo Jima shared a photo of himself and Sulemana Abdul Samed on Facebook with the message, “Never give up.”

He previously stated, “Bring him if you want—this man won’t be longer than me.”

Mr. Negewo later told the BBC, “From what I see in the photographs, I can guarantee he’s not longer than me.”

Mr. Negewo is thought to be the tallest man in Ethiopia at 7 ft. 4.6 in. (225 cm).