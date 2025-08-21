type here...
Entertainment

I needed you guys the most- humble Shatta Wale speaks after bail

By Mzta Churchill
Shatta Wale Lamborghini

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale aka “I don’t know the person I bought the car from” has spoken for the first time after being granted bail.

The dancehall king was granted bail after he was able to meet his two sureties.

Following his bail, the dancehall enigma took to TikTok, a live to be precise to talk about what went on, confirming that indeed, he was grabbed by the EOCO.

The musician thanked his staunch followers, and Ghanaians at large for supporting him during the time he needed them the most.

According to the dancehall enigma, even though the chicken is not blamed for the crime committed by the snake, the Ghanaian made him know and understand that the nose doesn’t stand unconcerned when the eyes are crying.

The musician, also used the opportunity to thank the EOCO boss, Raymond Archer for his kind gesture towards him during the process.

Meanwhile, the musician hasn’t given a vivid explanation of what went on.

