type here...
GhPage Lifestyle I never apologised to National Chief Imam - Owusu Bempah
Lifestyle

I never apologised to National Chief Imam – Owusu Bempah

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
I never apologised to National Chief Imam - Owusu Bempah
Owusu Bempah and Chief Imam
- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Glorious Word church Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has for the first time broken his silence on his fight with some muslims after his prophecy about the Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu who is the National Chief Imam.

It would be remembered that the preacher predicted the death of the National Chief Imam a prophecy which angered some sections of muslims who stormed his church and destroyed some properties.

According to the angry muslims, Owusu Bempah should take back his words and apologize to the Chief Imam.

Some others threatened to deal with the preacher should anything happen to the Chief Imam, they would deal with him drastically.

Days after, Rev. Owusu Bempah together with some people went to the house of the Chief Imam to meet up with him to apologise for his comment(So we thought).

But in new interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Rev. Owusu Bempah revealed that he never went to the house of the Chief Imam to apologize to him but rather to have a meeting with him.

Explaining futher he went on say that he has been to the house of the Imam on two occasions and on all those occasions he never apologised for his prophecy against him.

On why he took a cow to the house of the Chief Imam, he revealed that he saw stories going around that he took a cow to the house of the Islamic cleric but that is false.

Narrating how the cow appeared in the picture he disclosed that the cow was a surprise gift from one of his children in the ministry who thought it wise to gift the Imam with a cow.

Owusu Bempah made it clear that at first he always denied taking a cow to the Chief Imam but when things were explained to him, he started accepting and letting the world know that even though a cow was brought he was never the one who bought or took it there.

He however, concluded that he never prophesy and goes back to apologize because the word was coming from God and not from him.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
76.8 ° F
76.8 °
76.8 °
87 %
2.8mph
94 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
76 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News