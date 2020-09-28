- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Glorious Word church Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has for the first time broken his silence on his fight with some muslims after his prophecy about the Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu who is the National Chief Imam.

It would be remembered that the preacher predicted the death of the National Chief Imam a prophecy which angered some sections of muslims who stormed his church and destroyed some properties.

According to the angry muslims, Owusu Bempah should take back his words and apologize to the Chief Imam.

Some others threatened to deal with the preacher should anything happen to the Chief Imam, they would deal with him drastically.

Days after, Rev. Owusu Bempah together with some people went to the house of the Chief Imam to meet up with him to apologise for his comment(So we thought).

But in new interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Rev. Owusu Bempah revealed that he never went to the house of the Chief Imam to apologize to him but rather to have a meeting with him.

Explaining futher he went on say that he has been to the house of the Imam on two occasions and on all those occasions he never apologised for his prophecy against him.

On why he took a cow to the house of the Chief Imam, he revealed that he saw stories going around that he took a cow to the house of the Islamic cleric but that is false.

Narrating how the cow appeared in the picture he disclosed that the cow was a surprise gift from one of his children in the ministry who thought it wise to gift the Imam with a cow.

Owusu Bempah made it clear that at first he always denied taking a cow to the Chief Imam but when things were explained to him, he started accepting and letting the world know that even though a cow was brought he was never the one who bought or took it there.

He however, concluded that he never prophesy and goes back to apologize because the word was coming from God and not from him.