I never asked him to tattoo my name on his arm – Afia Schwarzenegger

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Nanaba-and-Afia-Schwarzenegger
Nanaba-and-Afia-Schwarzenegger

Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has denied ever knowing Tiktoker Nanaba after he was arrested by the Ghana Police Service days ago.

Following his arrest, netizens have pressured Afia Schwarzenegger to react to the arrest of the young content creator who has been at her defence all these years.

But she has failed to speak up until now, saying she doesn’t know him and never asked or directed him to tattoo her name on his arms.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Nanaba is not her family member for her to be worried that he has been arrested by the police.

In a video sighted, she asked that Nanaba who found himself in trouble should find his way out because she has no help to offer him adding that she didn’t ask him to defraud anyone.

Watch the video below:

Nanaba is currently in police custody after he was reminded for a week to allow the police to continue with their investigations.

Source:GhPage

