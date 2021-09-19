- Advertisement -

Florence Obinim has debunked widespread reports suggesting that she reached out to other renowned men of God to plead with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for forgiveness after causing the arrest of her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

It would be recalled that in 2020, between April and May, the MP for Assin Central MP went bonkers and threatened to bring down the founder and general overseer of the International God’s Way Chapel, over his modus operandi in his church.

At some point, the legislator during his regular appearance on The Seat on Net2 TV threatened to expose Bishop Obinim with pieces of information that the man of God is a cultist and chronic womanizer.

Mrs. Obinim in a video hit back at Mr Agyapong and questioned why always results in telling lies to defame people amid cheating on his wife and having 22 children with different women. This incurred his wrath, compelling him to take matters to the extreme.

Surprisingly, the popular televangelist was arrested on May 19, 2020, and charged in court for the publication of false news and forgery of documents, contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Kennedy Agyapong confirmed that he filed a report with the Police and also provided the law enforcement officials with witnesses.

It is against this backdrop that rumours went rife that Florence Obinim, who was then based in Spain, cried and begged Mr Agyapong to forgive her and her husband.

But responding to the claims, Mrs Obinim told GHPage’s Rashad in an exclusive interview that the there reports were not true and videos used to back the claims were a hoax.

According to her, the charges levelled against Bishop Obinim had no merits and that her husband would have been convicted if he truly committed any crimes.

Watch the full interview below