type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI never dated Kwabena Kwabena - Ahuofe Patri finally clears the air
Entertainment

I never dated Kwabena Kwabena – Ahuofe Patri finally clears the air

By Armani Brooklyn
I never dated Kwabena Kwabena - Ahuofe Patri finally clears the air
- Advertisement -

Actress and brand influencer, Ahuofe Patri has finally opened up on the widespread report of dating veteran Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena.

Recall that a few years ago reports went viral on the internet that Kwabena Kwabena was engaged in a serious affair with the actress and they smoked a lot together.

READ ALSO: Kwaku Darlington talks about affair with Ahuofe Patri

Kwabena Kwabena came out to dismiss the reports by emphatically stating that he’s just an industry friend with Ahuofe Patri.

Ahuofe Patri has finally spoken about the whole issue during an appearance on UTV yesterday and according to her, she never dated Kwabena Kwabena

To set the records straight, Ahuofe Patri claimed that the singer is not even her friend hence she finds it very absurd when people classify them as lovers.

She went ahead to emphasise that she has never dated Kwabena Kwabena in the past and there’s no way she will date him in the future.

Ahuofe Patri who sounded very disappointed slammed critics who go about gossiping and spreading fake reports about her.

READ ALSO: He introduced Ahuofe Patri into drugs – Kontinene shades Kwabena Kwabena

She ended her comments about her alleged affair with Kwabena Kwabena by earnestly stating that she never dated the ‘Adult Music’ hitmaker.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, November 20, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    1.9mph
    40 %
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News