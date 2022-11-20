- Advertisement -

Actress and brand influencer, Ahuofe Patri has finally opened up on the widespread report of dating veteran Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena.

Recall that a few years ago reports went viral on the internet that Kwabena Kwabena was engaged in a serious affair with the actress and they smoked a lot together.

Kwabena Kwabena came out to dismiss the reports by emphatically stating that he’s just an industry friend with Ahuofe Patri.

Ahuofe Patri has finally spoken about the whole issue during an appearance on UTV yesterday and according to her, she never dated Kwabena Kwabena

To set the records straight, Ahuofe Patri claimed that the singer is not even her friend hence she finds it very absurd when people classify them as lovers.

She went ahead to emphasise that she has never dated Kwabena Kwabena in the past and there’s no way she will date him in the future.

Ahuofe Patri who sounded very disappointed slammed critics who go about gossiping and spreading fake reports about her.

She ended her comments about her alleged affair with Kwabena Kwabena by earnestly stating that she never dated the ‘Adult Music’ hitmaker.