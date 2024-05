AMG Medikal has for the first time on social media gone deep about his marital affairs with his estranged wife Fella Makafui.

In a series of posts, the rapper reveals that his issues with Fella started long ago.

Adding that for a year he hasn’t slept with Fella in the same room to talk of having intercourse with her.

Medikal mentioned that as a result of this, he hired the services of a nanny to take care of the baby.

Read the post below;