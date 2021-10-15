type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI've never been intimate with Shatta Wale – Efia Odo
Entertainment

I’ve never been intimate with Shatta Wale – Efia Odo

By Kweku Derrick
Efia-Odo-subtly-insults-Shatta-Wale-on-social-media
Efia-Odo-subtly-insults-Shatta-Wale-on-social-media
- Advertisement -

Actress Efia Odo has responded to speculations about her relationship with Reggae and Dancehall act Shatta Wale, ruling out any love affair with him.

During an interview on Peace FM, Efia Odo stated emphatically that she has never been intimate with the musician amid the public perception that the two may have been involved sexually sometime ago.

The rumours about Efia Odo’s affair with Shatta Wale grew rife after the two were occasionally spotted together in lovey-dovey videos and pictures that surfaced online.

But she disputed the rumours saying the only relationship that has ever existed between herself and Shatta Wale is friendship and nothing more.

She added that she can share a bed with Shatta Wale and nothing intimate will ever happen between them because they both respect the fact that they are just friends.

Although Efia Odo insists her response is the gospel truth about her relationship with Shatta Wale, many social media folks still believe she is lying but she is actually unperturbed.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 15, 2021
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
3.2mph
20 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News