“I never knew I married the devil” – Skales cries as he calls out wife

Nigerian musician Skals has released a diss track to call out his wife and describe her as the devil.

This comes after Sklaes cried over refusing to heed earlier advice from his mother on his decision to marry a “bad wife.”

After losing his mother, Skales realized that his biggest mistake was to have decided to marry a woman who had turned against him.

Sharing an excerpt of the lyrics, Skales, a heartbroken man said his life would have been better off if he had listened to his mother when he wanted to marry.

“Rest in peace to Mama John. I never scared I’m a mama’s son.

“Never thought I’ll be married to the devil, my life is a movie, that shit is on another level.

“Ain’t no much to discuss, it’s too much to bear I’m just filled with disgust. Lost my Queen to the evil of this cold world, now it’s just me alone against the whole world.”

“Disappointed by the one I called fam. This shit wasn’t no love, it was all for the gram. How can you be so insensitive, you could have saved my mama’s life you were ten minutes away from the crib.

“I’m in my feelings and I really don’t know how to act. You said it was better for worse, but you didn’t have my back.”

Skales’ marriage deteriorated following the death of his mother. It appears the singer has gravely regretted marrying a sweetheart he now describes as the devil.