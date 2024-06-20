“I never loved her, she forced me to marry her because of my fame” – Patapaa talks about ex-wife Liha

Patapaa has publicly confessed that he never actually proposed to his now estranged wife Liha Miller because he has never genuinely loved her.

As alleged by the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker, it was Liha who initiated their friendship which later graduated into a romantic affair.

During an interview on Angel TV, Patapaa went ahead to assert that even their wedding that happened in January 2021 wasn’t his initiative but rather that of Liha.

Patapaa was forced to drop all these secrets in the public domain following Liha’s arrival in the country for a visit and was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by Junka Town star Atemuda.

During an interaction with a blogger, Liha revealed that their marriage had indeed broken up, adding that she had not seen Patapaa since she left Ghana for Germany a few weeks after their wedding.

Reacting to her revelation on Angel TV, Patapaa stated he did not want to discuss the divorce because the matter was still before the court and he did not want to disrespect the judge.

We signed the marriage in court, so I cannot disrespect the judges who joined us in holy matrimony. That is why I don’t talk about it,” he explained.

Answering the show host’s question, Patapaa minced no words when he stated that their relationship was not based on love.

In a part of the interview, Patapaa reportedly said;

“My blessings are what Liha tapped into to become famous, so anytime she gets the opportunity, she wants to infuriate me so that I will talk back and get her in the trends.

I don’t love her, and I never proposed love to her,” Patapaa stated during an interview with Accra-based Angel TV.