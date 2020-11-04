I never said I’ll pay Menzgold customers when I win the elections – Mahama

Former president and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has made a U-turn about some comments and promises he made about Menzgold customers and their locked up cash.

The December poll is just at the corner and the flagbearers of the various political parties have started going around and promising the electorate on why they should vote for them.

During John Mahama’s earlier campaign trail, it was reported that he would pay off all customers who have their monies locked up in defunct gold investment company Menzgold which is owned by Nana Appiah Mensah.

Well, the flagbearer granted an exclusive interview with Justice Abban on Starr FM and cleared the air on the said comment saying that he never said he was going to pay Menzgold customers their monies.

“I’ve never said I’ll pay Menzgold customers, I said we’ll investigate and find out what is the extent of indebtedness, what are the assets of the company. Are there any hidden assets that you can lay hold of and dispose of and pay some of the customers…”

“It looks like this government has been reluctant to investigate or even go after those who took people’s money in that fraudulent manner and so I said when we come we’ll pursue and find out what the true facts are and we’ll take remedial action to see how we can alleviate the suffering of customers…the point is why should people who have perpetrated something like this walk away without any inhibition?” he quizzed.

It would be remembered that NAM 1 some few days ago took to her Twitter handle to warn the NDC flagbearer of inciting people against him.

This was after the former president questioned why the current government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo is shielding NAM 1 while his customers who are looking for their monies are beaten by the police.