Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has made a quick U-turn on claims that he said Donald Trump will win the US elections.

In a new video, the founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry stated categorically that he never said that Trump will win rather he said he saw in a vision that Donald Trump has lost.

However, he mentioned that the only way Donald John Trump, the 45th and current president of the United States can retain his position is if and only if Paula Michelle White-Cain and other pastors close to him talks to him to repent.

” I never mentioned that God said Trump will win. I said, I saw through a vision that Trump has lost but if Paula White and other pastors go to him [Trump] to talk to him too repent, then he will win the elections” Rev. Bempah said in the video.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;