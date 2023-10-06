type here...
I never told my husband the child was his own, he just assumed because we were married – Ex-wife says

By Osei Emmanuel
OAP Nedu’s ex-wife Uzoamaka Ohiri has once again sparked several reactions online following an old video of her that has resurfaced online.

Recall in September 2021, OAP Nedu Wazobia while reacting to allegations of domestic violence levelled against him by his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri got social media abuzz as he shared a DNA test confirming that the first child wasn’t his own as it belonged to another man.

Nedu Wazobia and his ex-wife met each other in 2012 while she was serving (NYSC) got married in 2013. They add 3 children a son and 2 girls.

In the throwback post making the rounds online, OAP Nedu ex wife said; “I never told Nedu the child was his own he just assumed because we were married”

