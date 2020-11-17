I no longer have BHIM tattoo-Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy has disclosed that he no longer has the BHIM nation tattoo on him while stating that he felt it had served its purpose.

The Afrobeat BadMan as he is referred to is currently on a media tour promoting his second studio album dubbed The Blackstar album.

In an appearance on Okay FM, Kelvyn Boy spoke about his new project and how much work he put into it.

The 15-track album features the likes of Kojo Funds, Kofi Mole, Quamina Mp, Twitch 4EVA, Medikal, Suzz Blaq, OV, Samini, legendary musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Rocky Dawuni, Black Prophet, Mugeez and Efya.

However, the host, Abeiku Santana, in search of controversy posed a question about whether he still had his BHIM tattoo.

Kelvyn Boy explained that he had resolved to keep his love for Stonebwoy in his heart and not dwell so much on trying to prove it to people.

”I have Stonebwoy in heart and that should be the main important thing. I have come to understand that it is better to keep my love for him in my heart because people mistake it for something else when you showcase it”, the Afrobeat artist said.

In conclusion, he advocated for unity in the Ghanaian music industry stating that it is the only way we could soar to international acclaim as some Nigerian artists.