I no longer pay my tithes and offering to the church – Yaa Dabo reveals

Diminutive Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, has confessed that he has stopped paying tithes and offertory to the church.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, the wanted actor confessed that he wasn’t truthful to God when he used to pay tithes to the church hence he decided to advise himself to stop paying so that he won’t attract curses to himself.

According to the actor who is currently on a business trip in France, instead of giving Gof the 10% of his total earning as instructed in the Bible, he was cutting corners and trying to be smart.

Yaw Dabo said;

“If you go to church every day and you pay your tithe…If you don’t take care, you might take a curse from paying your tithe, yes you can attract curses by paying your tithe.



I stopped paying my tithe because I was lying about it, and when you lie about your tithe, you are bringing curses upon yourself rather than receiving blessings.

“Paying an offering in church for the sake of amusement is also a curse upon oneself,” he added.

Yaw Dabo who is still in the process of seeking redemption also encouraged Christians to take their faith as seriously as he does.

The actor and businessman’s remarks may irritate his pastor and other Ghanaian clergies, as tithing is regarded as an important duty in the Christian faith.

