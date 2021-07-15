type here...
I now have security protection – Manasseh Azure Awuni

By Qwame Benedict
Manasseh Azure Awuni
Investigative journalist and the editor of The Fourth estate Manasseh Azure Awuni has finally revealed that he has been assigned some security personnel to protect him against harm.

It would be remembered that the former multimedia journalist cried out that he has been receiving death threats that even resorted to him running away from Ghana for some time.

He was offered police protection by the Minister of National Security Ken Dapaah during his vetting but he turned down the offer for reasons best known to himself.

Fast forward, he has come out to state that he now has police protection despite his earlier rejection.

According to what we gathered, his article titled “ERRORtorial Commission and Akuffo-Addo coup d’état,” discussed the anomalies with Techiman South parliamentary results and the denial of the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Like (SALL) is what made him receive the threat.

During an interview on Joy News, he said: “Well because it is security matters I cannot disclose everything here but I will say I am very fortunate to have been given police protection…courtesy the National security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah

But I also agree with Mr Bombande that nobody should do their work…we shouldn’t get to a point where a journalist will walk about the with police protection…Not all journalists can have police protection and if you care about your own privacy it is not something that is fashionable to be driving around or moving making calls with someone by you”

Source:Ghpage

