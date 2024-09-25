type here...
I now have three toes on my right leg after my accident – Sonnie Badu

By Qwame Benedict
US-based Ghanaian gospel musician turned-preacher Sonnie Badu has gone in deep about his accident which happened last December saying he has lost his toes.

Sonnie Badu was in the news in December after a video of him using crutches surfaced on social media ahead of his concert in Ghana.

After the video, many netizens claimed it was a publicity stunt for the musician to sell out his concert because it was recording low sales.

On the day of the show, the Gospel musician came to the stage with crutches and during the performance dropped them after which he went back for them a move which many people thought was all part of the publicity stunt they spoke about.

Well, Sonnie Badu was a guest on Onua Showtime hosted by Nana Ama McBrown and gave details on the accident and the aftermath of it.

“I went through depression for six months, I’m left with only three toes,” he said.

“On that day I was cleaning up and I slipped on the staircase, my rail is a metal. I was supposed to hit my head on the ground but I went on the floor with my shoulder to protect myself. So, I landed on my shoulder and my leg went through the metal sharp rail and my toes were slitted.

-- AD --

“I was bleeding everywhere. We drove to the hospital and I walked to the emergency. When the doctors checked, they asked where are my toes and I asked which toes before I realise my toes had been slitted.

So, I asked my team members to go check with a torchlight and they saw the toes on the floor, picked it up and placed in an iced box and brought it to the hospital. The doctors checked and refused it,” – He narrated.

