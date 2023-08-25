“I only date Nigerian men because they are rich and good in bed” – Socialite Shakilla says

Controversial Kenyan social media influencer and socialite, Shakilla has revealed that she cannot date a Kenyan men and only prefers to date and hang around with men from Nigeria.

During an interview, the influencer said she prefers to date Nigerian men because they are romantic and know how to spoil their women.

When asked why she does not like Kenyan men, she said the list is very long and would take hours to get through.

She said that the first reason is because Kenyan men are broke. Shakilla explains that Kenyan men are stingy and would rather pay for something than give you money.

The second reason the socialite gives is that she likes Nigerian men because they last longer in bed. She says that whereas a Nigerian man can last hours in bed, his Kenyan counterpart can only last a few minutes.

Shakilla says Kenyan men are unattractive and have wives, so hanging out with them is hard. She says you must hide the married Kenyan men to avoid drama.

Shakilla has never been shy to say that she likes men with money. In a previous video she posted on her story, she said that she only dates men with money and asked all broke men to stay away from her.