Godsin hitmaker OliveTheBoy has clarified that he was only at the UPSA auditorium yesterday to perform at the NDC youth manifesto launch and not endorse the party or its flagbearer.

The fast-rising musician got the chance to perform some of his songs before the launch but some people read meanings into it saying he endorsed the NDC and John Mahama.

Since it is an election year, many people believe these artists are using the opportunity to cash out and would gladly support any party to get money.

However, in response to their claims and allegations, OliveTheBoy stated that he had never endorsed President Mahama before the elections.

According to him, the NDC needed his services and paid for so he came there and delivered his part of the deal.

He said: “I haven’t endorsed NDC. It was strictly business. I was hired to perform at the event. It was just like me going to Accravaganza or Afrochella to perform. It was the same thing.”

He added that his doors are still open should the NPP or any other political party come for his services.

“If NPP or CPP calls me, I will go and perform. I am not political. It was not an endorsement,” he concluded.