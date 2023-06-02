type here...
“I only worked 3 hours” – Lady cries as she gets fired on her first day of work (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
“I only worked 3 hours” – Lady cries as she gets fired on her first day of work (Video)
A lady named Stevanna Elexus has recently shared her disappointment online after being fired on her first day of work at an airport.

In a short TikTok video, Stevanna can be seen removing her work vest in her car while explaining the circumstances behind her unfortunate experience.

According to Stevanna, during their initial meeting, her bosses emphasized a single request for employees not to bring firearms to work.

They expressed their stance clearly, stating, “We ain’t having this no more, no guns on the premises.”

“I only worked 3 hours” – Lady cries as she gets fired on her first day of work (Video)

It appeared that the management had grown tired of workers bringing guns to the workplace, prompting them to issue a warning of felony charges for anyone violating the policy.

Stevanna expressed her confusion about the situation, questioning why such an important matter was addressed on the first day rather than during an orientation session. She found it surprising that the issue of firearms was the main focus of their initial meeting.

Shortly after this meeting, to Stevanna’s astonishment, all of the employees were sent home by their employer.

She exclaimed, “What the… I only worked three hours!” This sudden decision left her feeling frustrated and disappointed.

In response to inquiries from netizens seeking clarification about why everyone was sent home, Stevanna explained that she didn’t receive any specific information.

