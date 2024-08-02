Kofi Mensah the man who was seen in a viral video crying after he was placed in a car for failing to pay off his loan has finally spoken out about his ordeal.

Speaking in a new video, he stated that truly he went to the financial institution to take a loan of Ghc10,000 to ease the burden on him following the sickness and death of his father.

He stated that when his dad died, he went to buy the coffin and on his return got involved in an accident that left him in the hospital for some time.

Fast forward, he managed to bury his father and went to the office of the institution to explain to them that he had been involved in an accident and would need more time to be able to pay off the loan.

He said he went there with all the medical reports to back his claim.

Kofi Mensah added that one time he was in town when he saw the people in town and he waved them to signal he had seen them but they approached him and requested that he pay off all the loans on that day.

When he failed to give them the money, they placed him in a car and they took him around town on that day in a bid to get him to pay off his loan.

