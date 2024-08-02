type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI owe them Ghc10k - Man crying for failing to pay loan...
Entertainment

I owe them Ghc10k – Man crying for failing to pay loan reveals

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Kofi Mensah the man in viral video crying for defaulting a loan
Mensah-Kofi

Kofi Mensah the man who was seen in a viral video crying after he was placed in a car for failing to pay off his loan has finally spoken out about his ordeal.

Speaking in a new video, he stated that truly he went to the financial institution to take a loan of Ghc10,000 to ease the burden on him following the sickness and death of his father.

He stated that when his dad died, he went to buy the coffin and on his return got involved in an accident that left him in the hospital for some time.

Fast forward, he managed to bury his father and went to the office of the institution to explain to them that he had been involved in an accident and would need more time to be able to pay off the loan.

He said he went there with all the medical reports to back his claim.

Kofi Mensah added that one time he was in town when he saw the people in town and he waved them to signal he had seen them but they approached him and requested that he pay off all the loans on that day.

When he failed to give them the money, they placed him in a car and they took him around town on that day in a bid to get him to pay off his loan.

Watch the video below:

-- AD --

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, August 2, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
3.5mph
100 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways