I own a 20-bedroom house, there’s money in the gospel industry – Brother Sammy talks about his properties

By Armani Brooklyn
Trending video of Brother Sammy's over $3M 20-bedroom all-white mansion

Controversial Ghanaian gospel star, Brother Sammy, has dived deep into some of the properties he owns.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage’s King Asu B, the gospel musician confirmed that he truly owns a 20-bedroom house as it was initially speculated in the media.

Talking about the monetary benefits of being a gospel musician, Brother Sammy affirmed that the gospel industry is a very lucrative business if one knows how to play by its rules.

Brother Sammy
According to Brother Sammy, there’s a lot of money in any industry for its players to make wealth from.

While making his submission, he referenced how one of his neighbours was able to build her house from the profits she made from selling just porridge.

Brother Sammy made this revelation while promoting his latest single dubbed “?b? ba mu”.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

