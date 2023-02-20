A distressed father who made the lifetime-changing decision of paying another man to impregnate his wife is now faced with the possibility of losing his child.

This is because the biological father who gave away his sperm cannot let go of his son and is now demanding custody of the child.

Apparently, the man who confessed his actions on live TV paid his friend to sleep with his wife and take away his shame, but that decision has now come back to bite him in the butt.

Speaking to Ms Nancy, the host of the Confession show on TV3, he shared how his first marriage ended because he was impotent. Luckily, he has got another shot at having a family again but still couldn’t get his second wife pregnant, so he came up with a plan.

“To not lose my second wife, I have a friend who wasn’t well-to-do. He was actually one of my workers. I spoke to him and said I want him to sleep with my wife and impregnate her.”

They arranged for it to take place on their anniversary. After getting the wife drunk, he left the room for his friend to have sexual intercourse with his wife.

“I promised to take him abroad once my wife is pregnant. I promised him a better life. So i bought him a house in the States and set up a business for him. In return, he never has to return to Ghana or contact my wife.”

Thankfully his wife got pregnant after the first try, and they have a beautiful son who looks like his wife.

6 years later, the worker/friend is back, saying he wants the child because he can afford to take care of him. How will he explain to his wife what he did to her 6 years ago? Should he turn over his son to someone else? What will happen to his family now?