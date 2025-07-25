I paid people to insult me to become popular- Akuapem Poloo

Internet sensation, Akuapem Poloo has for the first time disclosed why she used to trend for the wrong reasons.

It is no news to anyone who is in the entertainment industry that some years back, no week or month passed without Akuapem Poloo trending for the wrong reasons.

More often than not people were seen denigrating Akuapem Poloo for sometimes, senseless reasons.

After numerous years, Akuapem Poloo has disclosed why she was trending for the wrong reasons, and why people used to insult her many times.

Speaking recently, Akuapem Poloo who claims to have turned a new leaf stated that she used dubious means to trend on social.

According to her, she used to pay people just to insult her on social media so that she could trend.

While the people insulted her and many Ghanaians got worried, Akuapem Poloo claims she felt happy because after all, she achieved what she wanted.