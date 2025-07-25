type here...
Entertainment

I paid people to insult me to become popular- Akuapem Poloo

By Mzta Churchill
PHOTOS Akuapem Poloo welcomes a baby girl

Internet sensation, Akuapem Poloo has for the first time disclosed why she used to trend for the wrong reasons.

It is no news to anyone who is in the entertainment industry that some years back, no week or month passed without Akuapem Poloo trending for the wrong reasons.

More often than not people were seen denigrating Akuapem Poloo for sometimes, senseless reasons.

READ ALSO: Any fool can go to court- Okatakyie Afrifa reacts to Sammy Gyamfi’s lawsuit

After numerous years, Akuapem Poloo has disclosed why she was trending for the wrong reasons, and why people used to insult her many times.

Speaking recently, Akuapem Poloo who claims to have turned a new leaf stated that she used dubious means to trend on social.

According to her, she used to pay people just to insult her on social media so that she could trend.

While the people insulted her and many Ghanaians got worried, Akuapem Poloo claims she felt happy because after all, she achieved what she wanted.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Okatakyie-Afrifa

Any fool can go to court- Okatakyie Afrifa reacts to Sammy Gyamfi’s lawsuit

Ghanaians have regretted voting for NDC- Dr. Bawumia’s “girl”

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, July 25, 2025
25.4 C
Accra

Also Read

Doctor & nurse sacked for office romance

Doctor nurse

Young Don apologises to Otumfour, President Mahama, Ajagurajah & others

Otumfour President Mahama Young Don Bishop Kwabena Asiamah

Lecturer dies on top of level 200 student

Dr Ibikunle

Nigerians are secretly k!lling Ghanaians- Spirito drops shocking information

GH guy in Canada cautions peers who want to travel to the country

Ghanaian guy living in Canada
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways