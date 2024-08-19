“I paused music to be a nursery teacher” – FlowKing Stone exclusively reveals for the first time (Video)

Ghanaian Hiplife veteran, FlowKing Stone, has opened up about a surprising chapter in his life by revealing that he put his music career on hold to become a nursery teacher after relocating to the UK.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage, the seasoned rapper shared insights into his decision and the unexpected journey that followed.

FlowKing Stone, known for his lyrical prowess and contributions to the Hiplife genre, disclosed that his love for children made the transition to teaching a natural fit.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for kids,” he explained, “so teaching at a nursery wasn’t a problem for me.”

This passion for nurturing young minds provided him with a sense of fulfilment, even as he took a step back from his music career.

While adjusting to life in the UK, FlowKing Stone also found ways to continue his creative expression.

He revealed that he was frequently booked to perform at weddings and other events, which allowed him to stay connected to his musical roots while also helping him manage his finances.

In addition to teaching and performing, FlowKing Stone took on the role of a lab technician, further showcasing his versatility and ability to adapt to new environments.

Balancing these roles, he was able to maintain his livelihood while still pursuing his passion for music whenever possible.

Watch the video below to know more…