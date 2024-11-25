type here...
Entertainment

I Pay 60k As Tax Every Month- Nana Agradaa Says As She Threatens To Deal With Owusu Bempah

By Mzta Churchill
The grass is about to suffer again as two giant “elephants” Nana Agradaa and Owusu Bempah have rekindled their beef.

We all thought the duo had smoked a peace pipe, but they have proven to us beyond doubt that the mouse and cat can never be friends.

Nana Agradaa also known as Evangelist Tupac called the studio of Gh Page and as usual, went bersek.

Speaking with Rashard, the CEO of Gh Page on Gh Page TV, Nana Agradaa stated that it is about time she ensured Owusu Bempah faces the law.

According to her, she would not sit there for Owusu Bempah who doesn’t pay taxes curtail her right.

Evangelist Tupac noted that she pays 60k Cedis as tax every month, hence, she would ensure that Owusu Bempah is dealt with.

She revealed that she is never afraid to be arrested, however, she does not want to be arrested so she continues to respect the laws of Ghana.

