- Advertisement -

Actress, Kisa Gbekle has bragged that she spends a whooping Ghc 45,000 on rent every year and her car alone also costs Ghc 110,000.

Ghanaian celebrities are fond of artificially inflating the prices of their assets hence these braggadocious talks from Kisa have been tagged a lie by a majority of social media users.

READ ALSO: ‘I’m now broke’ – Kisa Gbekle confesses

As claimed by the actress, she currently rents a 3-bedroom ensuite apartment at Spintex, and it costs her Ghc 45,000 every year for her stay.

Talking about owning her own house, Kisa asserted that she’s currently working on her own 3-storey building and it will be completed by the end of the year or early next year.

And if she’s not able to complete it within the time frame she has given, she will wait until its completion before she finally moves out of her rented apartment to stay in her own house.

READ ALSO: Kisa Gbekle gives free show of her butt in see-through dress

Explaining why she spends such a huge amount f money on rent alone Kisa stated that she feels comfortable living in such a luxury apartment.

And maximum security in the estate she lives in is also guaranteed hence she sees no problem with the money although it’s expensive.

Kisa also disclosed that some of her friends will solicit to pay for her rent for her if she doesn’t have the means to renew because she’s a good person and does a lot for them.