type here...
GhPageNewsI pay GHS 18,000 as fees for my 4 kids - Funny...
News

I pay GHS 18,000 as fees for my 4 kids – Funny Face’s baby mama speaks (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Grid of Funny-Face-and-Vanessa-with-twins
Funny-Face-and-Vanessa-with-twins

Funny Face’s baby mama, Vanessa, has disclosed that she pays GHS 18,000 as school fees for her 4 kids.

During a live TikTok session with a set of career TikTokers, Vanessa disclosed that she spends heavily on her children’s education.

Although Vanessa refused to disclose the name of the school her kids attend but she emphatically stated that their combined fees alone is GHS 18,000.

Vanessa Nicole

As we all know, Funny Face has gone berserk on social media for about two weeks now.

In a number of his rants, he accused Vanessa of sleeping with his friends including Bismark The Joke and others.

Vanessa is yet to react to these accusations but Funny Face has still not backed down from his smear campaign.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
2.2mph
100 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways