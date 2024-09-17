I pay GHS 18,000 as fees for my 4 kids – Funny Face’s baby mama speaks (Video)

Funny Face’s baby mama, Vanessa, has disclosed that she pays GHS 18,000 as school fees for her 4 kids.

During a live TikTok session with a set of career TikTokers, Vanessa disclosed that she spends heavily on her children’s education.

Although Vanessa refused to disclose the name of the school her kids attend but she emphatically stated that their combined fees alone is GHS 18,000.

As we all know, Funny Face has gone berserk on social media for about two weeks now.

In a number of his rants, he accused Vanessa of sleeping with his friends including Bismark The Joke and others.

Vanessa is yet to react to these accusations but Funny Face has still not backed down from his smear campaign.

