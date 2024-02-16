“I play music and twerk whenever I’m bored at home” – Afua Asantewaa (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian internet sensation, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has set tongue wagging again with comments she made on ‘Love Brewed’ where she and her husband appeared as guest with AJ Sarpong as the host.

According to Afua, the idea for a Singathon came up when she got inspired by Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon and decided to champion her hobbies into a great course to project Ghana.

“I play music and twerk at home when I’m bored. My girls (daughters) understand the job to they often join in the fun“, she chipped in.

Afua stated that she was bored at home after she was down with all her shows and other projects so when she saw Hilda’s feat, she decided to also partake in something like that.

According to her, she initially decided to attempt for the fastest female 100-m runner in heel but opted out citing certain dangers that might come with it.

She therefore opted for the singing marathon because singing is her beloved hobby referencing the Late Ebony as one of her favorite singers.

Check out the video below

https://www.facebook.com/TV3GH/videos/1100191631410633/