“I post my nudes on the internet for my grandkids to be proud of me” – Afia Schwar reveals

Controversial Ghanaian social media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has once again put on her defensive shield as to why she deliberately posts her nudes on the internet.

The mother of three who is noted for sharing racy pictures on her various social media pages has revealed the intentions behind her actions for the first time.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana Aggrey on a yet-to-be-released episode of ATUU program, Afia Schwar disclosed that she shares her typically sexually titillating pictures and videos for her grandkids to be proud of her.

According to Schwar, she wants her grandkids to know that she enjoyed herself when she was young and also lived a carefree life making her a hero in their eyes.

She further bragged about having a nice body that can’t be hidden under clothes therefore she has to make the world have a glance at it sometimes.

Afia Schwar wants to be regarded as a modest woman but still doesn’t live the life of one.