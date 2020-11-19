I pray God forgives Rawlings for all the dirty things he did -Major Sulemana

The Former Military Commander of Recce Regiment, Major Rtd. Sulemana has reacted to the sudden demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Major Sulemana who is now the Paramount Chief of Tolon Traditional Area stated that it is his prayer that God forgives the former president for all his mistakes.

The former Military Commander lauded the former president and added that all the atrocities associated with him must be disregarded.

“First of all, I will like to pray to God to forgive him for all the mistakes and dirty things associated with him.

To tell you the truth, when things happen this way, we look at things above without looking at those under.

I strongly believe that Rawlings did not just wake up and have orders that other people should be killed”, Major Sulemana opined.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings passed away at age 73 after battling a short illness.

The late Rawlings came into power in Ghana following a coup d’etat in 1979. He then led the country from 1981 to 2001.

In 1992, Rawlings resigned from the military and founded the National Democratic Congress and became the first President of the Fourth Republic.

He served two terms as the democratically elected president of Ghana. Rawlings was married to Nana Konadu Agyeman, whom he met while at Achimota College.

They were blessed with three daughters, Zanetor Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings and one son, Kimathi Rawlings.