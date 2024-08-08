It’s been months since UK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy of Reggy and Bolie fame announced to the world that his marriage to his wife of many years has come to an end.

However, the drama after his divorce is unending as he comes out to update his fans and followers on what is happening to him and his current relationship with his children.

In a new live video, Reggie has disclosed that he is praying very hard so his son when he decides to marry ends up marrying someone like his mother to understand whatever he is going through.

According to him, he has moved on after the marriage and all he wants to do now is to take good care of his children but his now ex-wife is preventing him.

He revealed in the video that, he was even arrested when he went to support his daughter during her baptism.

“My son is 16 and he is growing. I pray he gets to grow and marry a woman just like his mother so that he appreciates what I went through.

And if your mother is not happy about that, then you know who you are. All I want is to play a role in my children’s lives. I was arrested when my daughter was being baptized,” he said.

He continued, “You divorced me and I ticked yes, yes, because that is what you wanted and now all I want is that we raise these children very well. Why are you so cold at me? What have I done to you?

-- AD --

Watch the video below: