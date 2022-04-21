“I prayed for my father to die” – Afia Schwar reveals

- Advertisement -

Actress Afia Schwar has revealed why she prayed and wished for her father’s early death when he was alive.

According to her, she was devastated by the pain and anguish her father was going through and went on her knees to ask God to take his life.

Recounting the sad experience with Zionfelix, which eventually resulted in her father’s demise, Afia Schwar said she prayed her father died peacefully in order to avoid the pain he endured.

“We were all praying to God to come for my father sometime in January.” Oh, the agony that my father was going through. Morphine was unable to alleviate the discomfort. There are no analgesics available.

“There was no medication that worked. My father was unable to speak, eat, or drink water. What was he doing lying there? Suffering!”

Afia Schwar also added that contrary to opinions that she did not properly mourn her father based on her public demeanour during her late father’s funeral, she said she chose how to grieve her father.

“My father was crying and lying down.” He was well aware that he was approaching the end of his life. Prior to his death, I grieved for my father. And I’m still mourning the loss of my father. But I’m also attempting to live in the best interests of my children.”

“I can’t sit at my desk at work and cry. People don’t seem to realise that social media is my sector of employment. I cry, wash my face, and then come back to produce videos.”

In the same interview, Afia Schwar revealed how long she has been grieving and crying over her father’s illness, the pain she had to go through and how long her father’s demise would stay with her.

“I am not bemoaning the public.” I’m grieving my father, and there’s no time limit on grieving a father. What most people don’t realise is that during the end of my father’s life, I was on the verge of losing my sanity. I was aware that my father was suffering from cancer.

“Then, sometime in September, I went on a trip, and when I returned, it appeared as if I had been gone for 12 years. When we arrived at the hospital, the doctors informed us that medicine was no longer available. And I cried from then till January.”