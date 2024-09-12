Funny Face is at it again and this time around he is begging his old friend Kweku Manu to come to his aid.

The comedian suffered a relapse a few days ago and has been making ‘foolish’ statements and insulting anyone who tries to advise him on what to do.

To make matters worse, he is now smoking weed in his videos an act which has got most people especially his fans broken seeing him in that state.

In one of his write-ups on his page, he revealed that Kumawood actor Kweku Manu has been one of the forces holding him down but his actions pushed him away and they haven’t spoken for the past 2 years and 7 months.

According to him, he needs Kweku Manu back in his life and promises not to smoke again if his wish is granted and will become a better person.

He posted: “?? ” GYE NYAME” ?? .. Agye Ta !! My dear once best friend kwaku Manu ???????????????????? .. Kwaku I know my actions sacked you away from me … Just know and know you will forever be my best friend ?.. 0 KWAKU Aswear on my life if u come back into my life again .. I promise I will listen to ur advice and guidance just like Asamoah Gyan and Baffuor Gyan but just like u.. I have failed dem ? ???? KWaku pls am on my knees ?????? if u dont mind me agian aswear I go meet you for town with my ALL KASOA MAD MEN and MAD WOMEN ASSOCIATION ?????????? our motto is ” TILL DEATH DO US APART ” pls kwaku ..pls let cut a deal .. if you come back into my life again bro.. i promise to stop smoking weed ! armenesia** GH gold ?.. but my favorite introduced to me lately is called ” CANADIAN LOUD ?” Aswear bro .. dat shit dey pap ! No jokes bro ????.. GOD bless weed ????????? back to the matter .. if we become friends again .. I promise to clean up bro .. !! Am gone oo kwaku .. we have not spoken in 2 years 7 months .. I miss you bro ?????????

See the screenshot of his post below: