GhPage Entertainment I prophesied about COVID-19 but no one believed me- Ofori Amponsah
Entertainment

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Ofori Amponsah COVID-19
Ofori Amponsah, has in an interview on Okay 101.9 FM, claimed to have foreseen the COVID-19 pandemic about two decades ago.

The Highlife legend while speaking to host Abeiku Santana on the Ekwanso Dwoodwoo Show explained that he has always had the gift of prophecy.

During the period when Ghana started recording it’s earliest cases of imported COVID cases, an old video of Ofori Amponsah surfaced online.

The video which was shot by Ofori famously known as, Mr. All4Real in the 2000s was a song titled Hello in which the singer was heard saying the world would face gloominess in 2020.

Part of the lyrics for the song was the statement translated in English as, ”In the year 2020 when darkness covers the earth, I will fight you, my love”.

All4Real in his interview clarified that that line was inspired by a prophecy revealed to him by God.

Ofori stated categorically that he foresaw the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 about two decades ago but people would not believe him when he told them.

Referred to as a failed pastor, Ofori Amponsah mentioned that he has always had the calling into ministry as he started as a worship leader and prophet at Tesano Baptist.

In his opinion, love is the greatest gift we could share with each other, and the fact that he sings about love doesn’t make him any less spiritual.

Meanwhile, Ofori Amponsah’s music career kickstarted with a feature on Daddy Lumba’s Wo Ho Kyer3 album in 1999.

Ofori really cemented his status as a Highlife great with his hit single Otoolege in the year 2005 winning the Artist of the Year at the VGMAs.

Source:GHPAGE

