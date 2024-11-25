GhPageEntertainmentI prophesied the death of a Presidential candidate last year - Osofo...
Entertainment

I prophesied the death of a Presidential candidate last year – Osofo Apea Live

By Qwame Benedict
Apea-Live and Akua Donkor
Apea-Live

Popular Ghanaian prophet Osofo Apea Live real name Tony Asamoah Boateng has in an exclusive interview with GhPage indicated that he prophesied the death of a presidential candidate last year.

Addressing issues of fake prophets and the conversation in town, he indicated that not all men of God are fake adding that people should stop tagging all men of God because some are genuine like himself.

According to him, it’s because of the fake tag on them that is why some people don’t take their prophecies seriously, and that is causing problems.

Using himself as an example, he disclosed that last year, during an interview, he told the host that two months before the elections, one of the presidential candidates was going to die.

He wasn’t taken seriously, and now the result is what happened to Akua Donkor. Osofo Apea Live questioned if he would have been able to say or prophesy about this if he was a fake man of God.

The Prophet speaking with Rashad on Rash Hour maintained that prophecies and real prophets still exist and people should be quick to tag some of these Prophets and their prophecies as fake.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, November 25, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
3.2mph
20 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways