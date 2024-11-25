Popular Ghanaian prophet Osofo Apea Live real name Tony Asamoah Boateng has in an exclusive interview with GhPage indicated that he prophesied the death of a presidential candidate last year.

Addressing issues of fake prophets and the conversation in town, he indicated that not all men of God are fake adding that people should stop tagging all men of God because some are genuine like himself.

According to him, it’s because of the fake tag on them that is why some people don’t take their prophecies seriously, and that is causing problems.

Using himself as an example, he disclosed that last year, during an interview, he told the host that two months before the elections, one of the presidential candidates was going to die.

He wasn’t taken seriously, and now the result is what happened to Akua Donkor. Osofo Apea Live questioned if he would have been able to say or prophesy about this if he was a fake man of God.

The Prophet speaking with Rashad on Rash Hour maintained that prophecies and real prophets still exist and people should be quick to tag some of these Prophets and their prophecies as fake.

Watch the video below: