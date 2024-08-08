“I proudly disrespect my dad because I don’t like him & will never love him” – Influencer Gisela Amponsah reveals

Famed influencer and former Miss Malaika contestant, Gisela Amponsah has publicly revealed that she proudly disrespects her dad.

Speaking on the Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast, Efia Odo, a panellist, asked her about her relationship with her father, and she went on a rampage.

“I don’t even want to talk about that man because I don’t want to give him the clout. I have never rated him. I’m very disrespectful towards my dad, and I am not even going to shy away from it.

I respect and love my mom so much, but for my dad, I don’t even think he exists. I don’t like talking about him because he is a demon. When I say men are trash, it starts from him,” – she stated without mincing words.

Gisela then went ahead to state how her father has hated her since childhood, adding that their bitter relationship did not start today.

“I feel like all my trust issues and not knowing my worth at some point in life all come from that man. How can I have a father, an actual dad, and I try to talk to him and he tells me not to talk to him?

I remember when I had admission to the University of Ghana, Legon, I called to inform him, and he asked me why I was giving him such information. My dad hates me; he despises me. He doesn’t even know my age or even the things I go through.

“He is cool with my brother. He talks to my brother, he sends him money and my brother even lives with him. I am his eldest child, but he doesn’t even care about me,” – She retorted.

Struck by Gisela’s statements, Efia Odo asked, “What if he is not your real dad?

Gisela replied, “He is.”

Efia Odo probed further: “Has your mother told you anything that will make you understand why your father treats you the way he treats you?

Gisela responded, “I am his first child; I was there before the rest, but he has never liked me since childhood.

I remember when I was young, he would come to my school and pick up my step siblings and abandon me and my brother at the school. He started talking to my brother just recently.”

She added that the last time she heard from her father was during her Senior High School days.

“The last time I saw him was when I was in SHS. He comes to Ghana all the time, but he doesn’t look for me. He has his priorities; I have mine too,” she stated.