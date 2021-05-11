Antwi Boasiako, the unemployed graduate discovered by Nana Aba Anamoah at a washing bay, has expressed gratitude to the broadcaster and Ghanaians at large for helping him find new opportunities.

“I really appreciate it“, a professionally dressed Antwi said while beaming with smiles as he is asked how feels about the people reaching out to him.

The 28-year-old graduated from the University of Ghana with a Second Class Upper degree in Political Science in 2017. Since then, he has not been lucky at landing a befitting job.

GHPage.com reported that Antwi ended up as a washing bay attendant after all efforts to find work proved futile.

In an effort to help him out, Nana Aba, who doubles as the General Manager of GhOne TV shared a video of herself with Antwi on social media Monday.

To the surprise of many, the broadcast journalist in less than 24 hours revealed that she’s “overwhelmed with job offers and scholarships for Antwi Boasiako.”

On Tuesday, Nana Aba revealed that he scheduled an appointment with Antwi at 9 am but she was blown away when she learnt that he showered at 7:45 am.

Asked if he would like to work in Ghana or travel outside, a humble-looking Antwi said he prefers to have hands-on experience in his home country first, before travelling abroad.

Watch the video below.