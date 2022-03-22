- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor’s penchant for dropping the names of her bedmates on social media has prompted many industry players to be extra careful when dealing with her.

This is how come an Artist Manager has stated that he deliberately keeps records of his chats with Abena Korkor for his own safety.

George Britton, the artist Manger of Camidoh, said although his dealings with Abena Korkor are civil, he has taken extra precaution to record their chats to save his face should she mention his name in her probable new list of bedmates.

Abena Korkor in a recent social media revelation mentioned the likes of Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah et al as individuals who have had their way with her.

George Britton

Although Abena Korkor has come out to debunk the allegation and apologize to the parties involved, George Briton in an interview with Takoradi-based Connect FM, has said:

“Abena is a brilliant woman. It’s simply so terrible that this aspect of her has taken over, as well as the list that she continues to provide. Abena will have a hard time naming me because I’m not sure I’ve done anything like the others.”

“Abena is a lovely and intelligent young lady, and I pity the family when such a lovely young lady comes out to say such things.” “The terrible part is, she’s spoiling’ people’s homes,” he said.