I Recorded On God Because Of Black Sherif- Shatta Wale Reveals

Dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has brought to the limelight what triggered his decision to go to the studio to record “On God”.

Shatta Wale disclosed the inspiration behind the song when he appeared as a guest on Rants, Bants, and Confessions, Glitch Africa Studios’ engaging Podcast hosted by Efia Odo, Gisela Amponsah, and Ama Burland.

According to Shatta Wale, he decided to hit the studio to record the song when Ghanaiand started comparing him to Black Sherif, which he thought was disrespectful.

The dancehall musician claims “I sat down to record the song and angels were in my room. That’s what people didn’t know. The song was so spiritual to me before it came out. So when I sit down and see all these comparisons, i go like please don’t try and fight what you don’t know”.

He went on to brag that when it comes to the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity, “I am like the phoenix”.

