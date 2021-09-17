- Advertisement -

The deplorable state of veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as T.T, has left many sceptical about the future of young creatives in the Creative Arts industry in Ghana.

A few days ago, the 73-year-old star reached out to the public for financial support to pay up his rent of about GH¢3,000 in an interview that has caught the attention of well meaning Ghanaians including the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In the interview, T.T lamented his current state whilst describing himself as a charity case. According to the legendary actor, he has nothing to his name after many years of bringing joy into many homes in his heydays as he has been reduced into a pauper.

Apparently, there is some justification to why the T.T cannot brag about any achievement after working all his life as an actor

GHPage.com has dugged into the archives to retrieve a video of T.T apologising to his wife and children for forsaking them to follow another woman he described as the demon behind his woes.

During an interview with Delay in 2018, the actor broke down into tears as he narrated all the troubles he drove his own children through because of some illogical decisions he made some years ago.

Describing all the difficult distresses his children went through under his then lover, T.T got much emotional and couldn’t hold back his tears, remembering the whole event.

However, by virtue of his prominence and legacy, Psalm Adjeteyfio has received a sum of GH¢50,000 from the veep – GH¢30,000 for his rent and GH¢20,000 for upkeep.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has also pledged a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500 to support the veteran for up to 2025.

Other well-meaning Ghanaians have jumped to his aid off the cameras.

Reacting to all that has unfolded in the past few days, one Instagram user by the name @Yuh_sha has expressed her happiness over the predicaments of Psalm Adjeteyfio.

Without mincing words, the heartless lady asserted that T.T deserves everything he’s going through currently.

Meanwhile, Psalm Adjeteyfio, who is best known for his lead role in the Ghanaian hit TV series Taxi Driver in the 2000s, is not so happy about how the public is expressing their thoughts over his plight.

Some critics who have slammed him believe that having worked for so many years in the show business he should have accumulated some money for his future rather than begging from the public.

An angry Psalm Adjeteyfio in a new video has blasted those who are coming at him for voicing out his difficulty for assistance.

According to him, it’s no fault of his to have this life because it’s all a result of a disease that hit him. He continued that he used all his saved funds to care for his health.

He urged detractors to keep their mouths shut over his issue. He had this to say; ” If somebody is going through a difficulty and you don’t why Keep your big mouth shut…”

”Do I invite disease? ” TT quizzed. Amid venting his resentment in the video, he cursed those mocking him.