I regret attacking Prophet Ogyaba- Rev. Abronomaa

Ghanaian man of God, Rev. Abronomaa has expressed regret over denigrating Prophet Ogyaba.

It is no news to entertainment lovers that Rev. Abronomaa took a swipe at Prophet Ogyaba which made the latter get him arrested.

Speaking in an interview with Rashard on “Rash Hour”, Rev. Abronomaa stated that he has regretted denigrating the man of God.

The man of God disclosed that to prove he had indeed regretted, he ran to the “Aputuogya Hene” to help him render an unqualified apology to Prophe Ogyaba.

He noted that, the chief promised to ensure the right thing was done, however, he needed to study Rev. Abronomaa to know that indeed, he meant what he said.

“I have made videos and talked about it. I have regretted everything I said about Prophet Ogyaba. I even went to Aputuogya Hene to tell him to help me apologize to him. The chief asked that he wanted to study me for a while before he helped me”, he said.