“I regret campaigning and voting for Nana Addo” – Captain Smart openly reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
President Akufo-Addo and Captain Smart
Ace Ghanaian Ghanaians journalist and political critic who is a former staunch NPP supporter, Captain Smart – Has openly disclosed on live TV that he regrets campaigning and voting for Nana Addo.

According to the controversial media man, Nana Addo was able to deceive and win him to his side by earlier posing as a man of integrity.

READ ALSO: Captain Smart accuses Diana Asamoah of sleeping with men in buses

Speaking on ONUA TV this morning, Captain Smart who has been a thorn in the flesh for Nana Addo ever since the inception of his second term in the office of the president blasted the majority in parliament for playing with the minds of Ghanaians.

Recall that a month ago, the majority speaker in parliament announced that they want Ken Ofori out as the finance minister.

Yet the majority exited parliament during the vote of censure to kick Ken out of the ministry of finance.

Meanwhile, history will remember that Ken Afori Atta was the first Minister to face a censure vote.

Pained and dismayed Captain Smart described the Akufo-led NPP government as the worst to ever exist in the history of the country.

He additionally expressed his regret in buying bags of cement to help in the building of the national cathedral.

This is not the first time Captain Smart has bashed Nana Addo, Ken Ofori Atta and the NPP party as a whole and it certainly wouldn’t be the last.

READ ALSO: Captain Smart speaks after ‘Rambo’ style arrest by NIB

    Source:Ghpage

