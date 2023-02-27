In the bid to get massive likes and views, some social media addicts would do everything humanly possible just to trend and even if it will destroy their reputation and bring disgrace upon their families.

Every mother is believed to be the joy for her children, but this isn’t the case for a young Nigerian lady who has openly expressed regret for having her mom.

The young lady, identified as Okoli Chinonye on Tiktok has categorically stated that she regrets having her mother as a parent and if he had the power to change things, she would have swapped her for another woman.

READ ALSO: Mother engages her 17-year-old daughter in a 3some with her husband



Without mincing words, Okoli asked her followers how to tell her mom she regrets having her as a mother without making her angry by sounding offensive.



She shared a video compilation of her mother’s photo on Tiktok and the wording in her clip reads, “How do I tell this woman that I regret having her as a mum?”

Her video has since gone viral and internet users have berated her for speaking of her mom in such a bad manner.

While many criticized her, some praised her for being bold and honest.

Watch the video below:

READ ALSO: “If anything happens to me, tell my son I tried my best” – Single mother shares sad post