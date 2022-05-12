“I regret it all” – Showboy cries from prison for stabbing Junior US

- Advertisement -

Showboy has expressed regrets for his actions, which resulted in his imprisonment in 2019.

The 2HypeGang signee has been in the US prison since March 2019 for stabbing and killing Junior US following a scuffle between the two.

Showboy was sentenced to 6 years in prison and would be eligible to be out in 2025.

Well, after spending over 3 years in prison, Showboy has cried about his actions and expressed his regrets.

He opined that prison has broken his heart and confined him to solitude, a situation he was not used to.

As he looks forward to freedom, Showboy, born Sam Sarfo, believes he could have conducted himself properly to avoid being incarcerated for 6 years in US Prison.