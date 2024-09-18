type here...
I regret marry a pastor, it’s a mistake I’ll never repeat – Bernice Asare reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Bernice Asare

Kumawood actress and movie producer, Bernice Asare, has opened up about her challenging marriage to a man of God by expressing deep regret over her decision to marry a pastor.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the actress revealed that what seemed like a perfect union, in the beginning, became one of her life’s biggest mistakes.

Bernice shared that her pastor husband’s unwavering dedication to his religious duties created significant strain in their relationship, leaving her feeling emotionally neglected.

She disclosed instances where her husband prioritized praying for prostitutes and other church-related activities over spending quality time with her, which left her longing for affection and emotional support.

According to Bernice, the early stages of their marriage were filled with comfort and hope.

She met her husband during a period of emotional vulnerability after experiencing heartbreak.

He comforted her with Bible verses, and his calm and kind demeanour drew her in.

The bond they formed led to a relationship that eventually culminated in marriage. Bernice admitted that his grand promises and sweet words made her believe he was the right man for her.

However, after tying the knot, Bernice found herself grappling with loneliness. She explained that her husband was overly focused on pastoral duties, often leaving her behind.

“Marrying a pastor was the biggest mistake of my life,” she lamented, highlighting the challenges of marrying someone whose primary focus is his ministry.

Source:GHpage

