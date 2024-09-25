type here...
I regret not buying Arsenal for $2 Billion – Aliko Dangote

By Qwame Benedict
Dangote and Arsenal
Dangote

Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian billionaire, has apologized for passing up the chance to buy Arsenal Football Club at a time when it was far less valuable.

In an interview with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua, Dangote disclosed that he decided not to purchase the London club at the time it was valued at approximately $2 billion because he was focused on finishing his refinery project.

“I think that time has passed… everything has gone up, and the club too is doing very well,” he stated.

Reflecting on the missed opportunity, he added, “Actually, I regret not buying it before… but my money was more needed in completing my project.”

Although Dangote expressed affection for Arsenal, he emphasized that it would no longer be financially prudent to buy the club at this time, with a valuation of approximately $4 billion. He is still a devoted fan of the team, though.

“I will remain a major supporter of Arsenal but I don’t think it makes sense today to buy Arsenal,” he concluded.

